Diabetics patients have ways to fast safely: ACEDB

Modern medical methods have made fasting easy and safe. By following some rules, diabetics patients can fast easily.

On Friday (January 19, 2024) Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and Diabetologists of Bangladesh (ACEDB) informed this info in an event organised at National Press Club. The event was organised on the occasion of Dia-Ramadan Awareness Month program announced by ACEDB for the month of Rajab. In addition to the month-long program of the organisation, some programs were highlighted to safely observe the fasting of diabetic patients.

According to ACEDB, fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. So, fasting is a must for every adult Muslim. Research has shown that about 80 percent of diabetic patients in Bangladesh maintain fast. According to a statistic, around 50 million diabetics patients around the world fast. But among diabetic patients who maintain fast without doctor's advice, they face some complications. In particular, suffer from low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), high blood sugar (hyperglycemia), diabetic ketoacidosis, and dehydration.

Mr. Dr. Anwar Hossain Howlader, Ex Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the speech as chief guest said, several recent studies have shown, those who fast with the preparation of Ramadan have less complications including hypoglycemia than before Ramadan. Various studies have proven that fasting is beneficial for health. Diabetic patients are advised to consult their doctor at least 2-3 months before Ramadan to prepare. Professor Md. Farid Uddin, ACEDB, President said, Muslims want to fast this one month for self-purification. Diabetics patients are no exception.

Since fasting requires long periods of fasting and diabetics patients who take insulin or take oral medication, they need to take special precautions during Ramadan. First of all, it is necessary to plan and take advance preparation. You can combine diet, exercise and medicine. You can practice Nafal fasting before Ramadan. Prof. Dr. Indrajit Prasad, General Secretary, ACEDB said, some issues can be solved by thinking a little consciously. For example, talk to the doctor and bring 3 times the medicine in one or two times. Can take day medicine at night before Ramadan. Experts of the organization said that diabetic patients can fast. Diabetes is not a barrier for those who can afford it. Prior preparation is required. They advised, diabetic patients should consult their doctor at least 2-3 months before Ramadan and make preparations.

According to the ACEDB, several recent studies have shown that those who maintain fast with the preparation of Ramadan have a much lower incidence of hypoglycemia and other complications than before Ramadan. Various studies have proven that fasting is beneficial for health. In the event, informed that the Endocrine Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has been taking various programs to make people aware at all levels about the safe fasting of diabetic patients.

Before Ramadan, the endocrinologists of this hospital have been conducting various programs across the country. Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and Diabetologists of Bangladesh (ACEDB), the leading organization of endocrinologists in Bangladesh, has declared the month of Rajab as 'Diabetes and Ramadan Awareness Month' in October 2023 to highlight the important issue more seriously to the countrymen. In continuation of that, on the first Friday of the month of Rajab, on January 27, 2023, its auspicious opening was announced at the Dhaka Club, which is the first time in the world. Programs for the month of Rajab include – training of doctors, training of diabetic patients, discussions with mosque khatibs and raising public awareness through various media.