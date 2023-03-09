DHEU, a new wave in western fashion

One of the country's most popular lifestyle brand "SaRa" has started their new sub-brand "DHEU" with western clothing.

From 9 March, all the collections of DHEU have become available at all the outlets and social platforms of SaRa.

This new sub-brand was inaugurated on 22 January at Radisson Blu Hotel in the capital. On this occasion, a fashion-show was organised for invited guests, journalists and popular social media influencers.

SM Khaled, managing director of Snowtex Group and SaRa Lifestyle, Director Sharifun Reba and many others were present at the opening ceremony.

Nowadays many of our new generation are heading towards western fashion. For them "DHEU" emerged as complete western fashion solution for them. "DHEU" is an attractive new western fashion brand for the youths, which is a sub-brand of "SaRa" Lifestyle Limited. "DHEU" is different from other brands for its variety of customized fabrics and patterns. "DHEU" dresses are made with a combination of silk, cotton, knit and denim fabrics.

Photo: Courtesy

Every collection of "DHEU" has been prepared in completely western style focusing on the taste of those young people followed by global trends in design. Overall DHEU will bring a new wave in western fashion.

"DHEU" collection for men includes denim shirts, cord shirts, cotton shirts, printed shirts, casual shirts, normal t-shirts, oversized t-shirts, denim pants, embroidery pants, joggers pants, cargo pants, short pants and jacket

For women "DHEU" collection includes fashion tops, midi dresses, short shirts, western shirts, long tops, short tops, two pieces, bodycon, ladies' pants, off shoulder shirts, off shoulder tops, sleet gowns, normal gowns, skirts, crop tops and blazers.

Starting from teenagers, every young people can wear these complete western dresses of "DHEU". The price will start from 750 taka to 3000 taka. SaRa Lifestyle Limited has rearranged all SaRa outlets to incorporate the new sub-brand "DHEU". Customers can get all the collection of "DHEU" on any outlet of SaRa.

Snowtex Group's lifestyle brand SaRa started operations from May 2018. After starting work with the first outlet located at Mirpur-6, Dhaka, they started their second outlet at shop number 40 and 54 of Level 1, Block A of Bashundhara City. The third outlet is at House- 19 B/4C & B/4D, Block-F, Ring Road, Mohammadpur. The third outlet of SaRa is at House Number-22, Sonargaon Township, Sector-9, Uttara, Dhaka. There is another outlet of SaRa in Baridhara J Block. The sixth outlet of SaRa is at House No. 48, Road No. 1, E Block, Bansree, Dhaka. The first outlet of SaRa outside Dhaka is in Rangpur at Jahaj company junction. The eighth outlet of SaRa is located in Wari (House No. 36/1, Rankin Street, Wari, Dhaka-1203) in the capital Dhaka. In addition, the ninth and tenth outlets of SaRa is in Rajshahi (House-53 & 54, United Tower, Rani Bazar, Rajshahi-6000) and Basabo (House- 96/2, East Basabo, Sabuj Bagh, Dhaka-1214) respectively. SaRa lifestyle is also going to open their Sylhet and Bogra outlet soon.

Apart from the outlet, SaRa has its own website (www.saralifestyle.com.bd), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/saralifestyle.bd) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/saralifestyle. bd/). Customers can order within Dhaka and get free home delivery. Besides, they will get the delivery of their ordered products through courier all over the country.