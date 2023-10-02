Dhaka Wasa organises workshop

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

WOPs (Water Operators Partnerships) of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) organised a workshop at a hotel in the capital on 1 October.

The welcome speech was given by Romano Radjkoemar, program manager, Vitens Evides (The Netherlands) and the key note speaker was the Regional Director of Vitens Evides Dr Adriaan Mels

Deputy Ambassador of The Netherlands Embassy Thijs Woudstra, Chairman of Dhaka WASA Board Prof Engineer Sujit Kumar Bala and Additional Secretary of the Local Government Department Mustaqeem Billah Farooqui, were present as guests of honour. Julie Perkins, (UN Habitat, GWOPA) was present as the special guest.

An open discussion with WOPs was held at this stage of the programme. Engineer Taksim A Khan, managing director and CEO of Dhaka WASA mentioned in his speech that WOPs (Water Operators Partnerships) are an excellent modern method of water supply management.

 

Dhaka Wasa / workshop

