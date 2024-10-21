Dhaka WASA MD inspects Gandharvpur Water Treatment Plant

21 October, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 11:37 am

On Saturday, 19 October, 2024, Fazlur Rahman, Managing Director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA), conducted an inspection of the Gandharvpur Water Treatment Plant.

Situated on the western bank of the Meghna River at Bichnakandi Point in Araihazar Upazila, Narayanganj district, the plant is a part of the Dhaka Environmentally Sustainable Water Supply project.

During the visit, Rahman was provided with a detailed briefing on the plant's key infrastructure, which includes the intake point and transmission line. He expressed optimism regarding the timely completion of the remaining construction work. The project director, Wahidul Islam Murad, offered a comprehensive overview of the project.

Scheduled for completion by June 2025, the plant is expected to supply 50 million litres of water to the capital on a daily basis.

This initiative aligns with the government's broader goal of ensuring safe water supply for all Dhaka residents through the implementation of 'environmentally friendly, sustainable and people-centered water management'.

