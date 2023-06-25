Dhaka WASA becomes second in Annual Performance Agreement: 2021-2022

Dhaka WASA has secured the second position in the Annual Performance Agreement: 2021-2022.

WASA Managing Director and CEO Engineer Taqsem A Khan received a crest and certificate from Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperative Minister Tajul Islam on this occasion on Sunday (25 June), reads a press release.

Secretary of Local Government Department Muhammad Ibrahim was present at the event..

Dhaka WASA scored 97.18 out of 100 becoming second among 20 organisations/institutions under the local government department.