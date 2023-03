Southeast Bank Limited achieved third position among 40 banks for collecting Dhaka WASA's bill in the Financial Year 2021-2022.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, managing director (current charge) of Southeast Bank Limited has received the certificate and crest from LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam, reads a press release.

Engr Taqsem A Khan, managing director and CEO of Dhaka WASA was also present at the event.