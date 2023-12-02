Dhaka University's Department of Population Sciences holds freshers' reception and farewell ceremony

The freshers' reception for the students of the 2022-23 session and the farewell ceremony for the students of the 2017-18 session were recently held in the Department of Population Sciences of University of Dhaka.

Professor Dr Zia Rahman, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Dhaka, was present as the chief guest at the event, reads a press release.

Professor Dr AKM Nurun Nabi, founding chair of this department and vice chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur was also present.

The event was presided over by Dr Rabiul Haque, current chair of the department.