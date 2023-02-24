Dhaka University Quiz Fest held at TSC premise

A day-long quiz competition festival "Marketearz Presents: Dhaka University Quiz Fest-2023" was held on Dhaka University campus on Thursday.

The festival ended at around 7:30pm with the distribution of prizes, reads a press release.

More than four hundred students from 40 departments and 18 halls of the university participated in the competition held in the auditorium of the student-teacher center of the university.

DU Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the programme as the chief guest of the event. 

As a special guest, the moderators of the quiz society, Dr  Muhammad Mahbubur Rahman along with Dr  Raihan Sarkar attended the programme.

In the speech of the chief guest, the Vice-Chancellor said, "Dhaka University Quiz Society is one of the platforms for creating leadership.  Achieving detailed knowledge about society, culture, history, tradition, information technology and the world and acting accordingly will only make that knowledge sustainable."

The quizmasters for the event were former General Secretary of DUQS Habibullah Sarker, Training Secretary Sadman Mujtaba Rafid and Secretary for Library Affairs Yasir Arafat.

President of the Dhaka University Quiz Society Rimon Al Mahdi presided over the prize distribution ceremony and General Secretary Shoaib Rahman moderated the entire event. Professor Dr Md  Aftab Ali Sheikh, Chairman of BCSIR was present as the chief guest, Professor Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, President at Dhaka University Teachers Association, Professor Zeenat Huda, General Secretary at at Dhaka University Teachers Association, Joint Police Commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarkar, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) were the special guests of the event. 

Jamuna TV, Dainik Samakal, The Business Standard, Jago News 24, Radio Carnival and Dhaka Times, Bangladesh Moments, The Daily Campus were the media partners of the day-long festival.

