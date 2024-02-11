Dhaka University pro-vice chancellor laid wreath a Bangabandhu's mausoleum in Tungipara

11 February, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 02:08 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Under the leadership of Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal the newly appointed Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) of the University Professor Sitesh Chandra Bachar laid wreath at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara on Saturday (10 February).

At this time, prayers and prayers were offered for the forgiveness of the soul of the father of the nation. About 200 teachers, officials and employees including university senate-syndicate members, deans of various faculties, leaders of DU teachers' association, chairmen of various departments, directors of various institutes, principals of various halls were present.

