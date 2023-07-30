Dhaka University felicitates six Emeritus Professors

In a recent Syndicate meeting of Dhaka University, six esteemed professors were declared 'Emeritus Professors' in recognition of their remarkable contributions to the intellectual advancement of the nation, reads a press release.

The award ceremony was held in collaboration with the Bangladesh-India History and Heritage Council at the Multipurpose Hall (Annex Block) of the Bangabandhu Military Museum in the capital city on Friday (July 28) afternoon. The event witnessed the presence of Planning Minister MA Mannan as the chief guest and former Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Professor AK Azad Chowdhury of Dhaka University as the guest of honor.

Accordig to the press release, the felicitated professors are Professor Nazrul Islam from the Department of Geography and Environment, Professor Hashem Khan from the Department of Oriental Art, Professor Rafiqun Nabi from the Department of Drawing and Illustration, Institute of Fine Arts, Professor Khandaker Bajlul Haque from the Department of International Business, Professor Syed Manjurul Islam from the Department of English, and Professor Atiur Rahman from the Department of Development Studies.

At the award ceremony, academicians from across the country expressed their gratitude to the university authorities for bestowing the title of Emeritus Professors upon these distinguished educators. This recognition allows them to continue their valuable work with Dhaka University, even after retirement, as they contribute to the nation's growth and development.

The honored professors viewed this title not only as an individual achievement but also as a responsibility towards the betterment of the country and its people. With unwavering determination, they vowed to devote their remaining years as teachers to the welfare of the nation and encouraged the enhancement of research opportunities for both teachers and students at Dhaka University, fondly known as the Oxford of the East.

During the discussion, Planning Minister MA Mannan praised Dhaka University as a prestigious institution that has played a crucial role in the democratic movements since the inception of Bangladesh. He highlighted the university's significant contributions to producing skilled human resources and considered the conferring of Emeritus Professor titles upon these six former teachers as a rare occurrence in the country's higher education institutions. By honoring these meritorious and renowned former educators, Dhaka University has continued to uphold its glorious tradition.

The event was presented by Ashraful Islam, Chief Editor of Bahumatrik.com, and presided over by Anwar Hossain Pahari Birpratik, a war dead freedom fighter and Vice President of Bangladesh-India History and Heritage Council. Distinguished figures from the political, educational, literary, cultural, and media spheres were also present to pay tribute to the eminent educators of the nation.