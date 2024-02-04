Dhaka University Diplomatic Conclave 2024 resonates in shaping global discourse and cultivating diplomatic excellence

In a resplendent display of intellectual fervour and diplomatic finesse, the historical campus of Dhaka University played host to the sixth edition of the Dhaka University Diplomatic Conclave on 2-3 February 2024.

DU Diplomatic Conclave 2024, organized by the Dhaka University Model United Nations Association (DUMUNA), unfolded against the backdrop of the conference theme, "Forging Sustainable Peace: Upholding Human Rights, Liberty, and Security," reads a press release.

The conference featured four meticulously curated committees—the Disarmament and International Security Committee (DISEC), the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the Social, Cultural, and Humanitarian Committee (SOCHUM), and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)—and attracted around two hundred delegates. Under the guidance of accomplished Executive Board members, each committee engaged in intellectual discourse and activities that were specifically designed to advance their respective agendas.

Delegates engaged in a series of enlightening discussions and lively committee sessions during the two-day conference, during which they explored the intricacies of worldwide concerns in pursuit of the promotion of lasting peace. The dynamic interchange of thoughts and viewpoints echoed across the esteemed corridors of Dhaka University, fostering an environment that was optimal for scholarly pursuits and cooperative efforts.

Under the astute direction of Dhaka University Model United Nations Association (DUMUNA) President and Secretary General S. M. Nahian Islam, and with the assistance of DUMUNA's General Secretary and Deputy Secretary General Hossain Azmal, as well as Director General MD. Asifuzzaman, Vice President of DUMUNA, the secretariat made sure to exceed conference attendees' expectations by delivering an unforgettable, enlightening, and exemplary experience.

The Closing plenary session of the Dhaka University Diplomatic Conclave 2024 was comprehensive. Distinguished Executive Board members from each committee discussed their committee's deliberations and operations in depth. Awardees, distinguished for their exemplary contributions and diplomatic finesse throughout the conference, were ceremoniously acknowledged. During the closing plenary session of the Dhaka University Diplomatic Conclave 2024, S. M. Nahian Islam, the Secretary General of DU Diplomatic Conclave 2024 and the President of DUMUNA, emphasized the crucial role played by the Diplomatic Conclave in training delegates from Dhaka University to excel in the international arena. He stated that, "Conclave serves as a platform for honing the diplomatic skills of participants, preparing them for the challenges and complexities they may encounter in larger conferences." He also addressed the audience and shed light on the upcoming DUNMUN'24, the biggest MUN Conference in Southeast Asia.

The Dhaka University Diplomatic Conclave 2024 participants were profoundly impacted by the event, which fostered a sense of global responsibility and developed diplomatic acumen. Upon the conclusion of this year's conference, the historic premises of Dhaka University resonated with the reverberations of substantive discussions and the potential for a more interconnected global community. These sentiments served to reinforce the conference's status as a catalyst for developing future diplomatic leaders.