Dhaka University cricket competition kicks off tomorrow

Dhaka University is set to start the "Girls' Inter-Hall" and "Students' Inter-Department Cricket Competition 2023-24" tomorrow (15 January).

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. ASM Maqsood Kamal officially inaugurated this competition today Sunday 14 January 2024 as the chief guest at the central playground.

Dhaka University Cricket Committee President Professor Dr Abdulla Al Mahmud chaired the opening ceremony of physical education centre advisor professor Dr. Asim Sarkar and Director Md. Shahjahan Ali, President of Dhaka University Teachers' Association Professor Dr Md Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan and other teachers and students of various halls were present at the event.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. ASM Maqsood Kamal emphasized various co-curricular activities including sports to maintain the physical and mental health of the students and said that these activities have been strengthened in the university to make the students competent.

He said a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh will be managed under the leadership of the students of this university. For this, students should be mature and develop themselves as complete human beings.

The Vice-Chancellor urged the students to do well in their studies and regularly participate in sports and co-curricular activities to acquire leadership qualities.

The competition will be held with the participation of 87 teams of students from 5 halls, departments and institutes. Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall and Rokeya Hall will participate in the opening match of the girls tomorrow.

The Arabic department will play against the English department in the opening match of the students on the same day.