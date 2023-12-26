Dhaka Regency's Christmas celebration

On 25 December, Dhaka Regency's signature event Christmas Kids Party was held in grand style at Rooftop Garden Restaurant Grill on the Skyline and Celebration Hall on the 14th floor – these two venues; this event runs from 9am to 12:30pm.

In this event, there were performances by champion artists from Khude Gaanraaj and Magic Shown by Magician for the children and teenagers, reads a press release.

There were also various types of games including toy train, bouncy house, and ball house. And to increase this joy, Santa Claus appears with his various gifts and some other surprises. The whole event ends with cutting the cake with all the children and with the presence of high officials!

Dhaka Regency's December celebration will continue till 31 December with various offers and interesting activities!! Get ready to celebrate the New Year with your loved ones at Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort - featuring a live countdown, dance, non-stop music and more.

For details call 01713332661 or visit, Link: https://www.facebook.com/dhakaregencyhotel/