Dhaka Regency organises 'Halloween Night Party on the Skyline'

Prepare for a night of ghoulish fun and eerie entertainment as Grill on the Skyline, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort's most popular rooftop garden restaurant transforms into a Halloween wonderland on 31 October 2023 scheduled to begin at 5:30pm to 10:30pm.

The Halloween Night Party promises a bone-chilling experience like no other, inviting guests of all ages to revel in the spine-tingling festivities high above the cityscape, reads a press release.

The Halloween Night Party at Grill on the Skyline is the ultimate destination for those seeking an unforgettable Halloween night. With its breathtaking views of the city and hauntingly beautiful rooftop ambience, this event is sure to be the talk of the town.

Spend the evening with us and Enjoy a spooktacular family fun event with MONSTER BUFFET DINNER only at BDT 3131 Net per person, HALLOWEEN MOVIE MARATHON to set the mood for phantom visits, GRUESOME MUNCHIES to enhance your movie experience, GHASTLY MAKEUP by our resident mortician in case you didn't have time to dress up for the occasion, refreshments, activities and much more!

And of course...UNHOLY VISITS from the iconic evils of our time!!! Bring a trick-or-treat bag from home to collect your goodies. Costumes are encouraged! Get ready for family fun entertainment you won't want to miss! The extensive arrangements of the Halloween buffet will bring back your taste buds by the amazing culinary team of Dhaka Regency with a variety of specialties like Slow Roasted Chicken and spinach Soup, Herbed Chicken Parmesan, Pumpkin Turkey Chili, Spicy Roasted Spare Ribs, Three Cheeses bake Penne with Cauliflower etc. Famous Pumpkin Pie, Spooky Witches Fingers, Pumpkin Ginger Cup Cake and Bloody Broken Glass will be prominent at the dessert station.

Whether you come in your scariest costume or simply to enjoy the eerie atmosphere, Grill on the Skyline's Halloween Night Party promises a memorable night for all. Don't miss out on the spine-chilling fun high above the Dhaka skyline. Mark your calendars for 31 October 2023!

Moreover, with the setting of the sun, expect to have a haunting good time with your family and friends with the ultimate Halloween special dinner buffet at its charming Grandiose Restaurant on level 6 only at BDT 4999 net with a BOGO offer for selected partners!!!

To enjoy the ultimate selection of authentic Halloween Buffet Dinner, you can call 01713332661 for a reservation or visit: https://fb.me/e/7d4fp6UF4