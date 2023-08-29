Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort offers luxurious wedding packages, special offers.

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort has announced its exclusive wedding offers for the upcoming wedding season.

The hotel is renowned for its elegant and sophisticated venues, which make it the perfect place for couples to tie the knot. The hotel's team of experienced wedding planners will work with couples to create a personalized and unforgettable wedding experience.

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort offers a variety of wedding packages that cater to all kinds of weddings, from intimate gatherings to grand celebrations. Couples can choose from a range of packages that include venue rental, catering, decoration, and other services. In addition to these packages, the hotel also offers special discounts on room bookings for wedding guests.

The hotel's venues are among the best in the city, with stunning ballroom Celebration Hall, lush rooftop garden Restaurant Grill on the Skyline, and five more elegant banquet halls. The venues can accommodate up to 1000 guests, making it the perfect place for large-scale weddings. The hotel's experienced staff will ensure that every detail is taken care of, from the seating arrangements to the catering.

Md. Mahmud Hassan, Director-Sales & Marketing, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort, said, "We are delighted to offer our exclusive wedding packages to couples who are looking for the perfect venue to celebrate their special day. Our venues are some of the best in the city, and we are committed to providing our guests with an unforgettable wedding experience."

To book a venue or to learn more about our wedding packages, the hotel can be reached at +8801713332511 or https://www.facebook.com/Wedding.DhakaRegency.