Dhaka Regency celebrating 'Local Culinary Heritage of Bangladesh'

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is all set out to bring Bangladesh into the culinary limelight for local and overseas guests alike. 

'The Local Culinary Heritage of Bangladesh 2023' food festival from 5 October 2023 to 30 October 2023 is showcasing authentic local delicacies from all divisions of the nation, reads a press release.

The event was inaugurated on 5 October evening by cutting a cake in the presence of distinguished guests, which was attended by Muhammad Abu Tahir Zaber, CEO, Bangladesh Tourism Board and additional secretary of Bangladesh Govt, Kabir Reza, managing director; Shahid Hamid FIH, executive director from Dhaka Regency and other invited guests.

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort

