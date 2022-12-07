Dhaka Regency celebrates victory of Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 11:58 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Dhaka Regency celebrates the month of victory with numerous offers and events in a different and joyful way with emphasis on the preferences of its guests.

With no exception this time and continuous popular demand, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is celebrating a wonderful and immense month-long joyous festival.

During this festival, Dhaka Regency is offering "Celebration BBQ Buffet Dinner" on 16-17 December 2022 and the event scheduled to take place 6-11PM on the occasion of victory Day of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Guests can enjoy live music, raffle draw, documentary, movie at the Secret Garden Restaurant "Grill on the Skyline" only at Tk2,999 net per person.

A month-long BBQ Fiesta campaign is also taking place, where Dhaka Regency premier club members & GP stars are getting special privileges. 

Guests can also enjoy buffet dinner with "Dine two @price of one offer" of selected partners at their signature Grandiose Restaurant only at Tk4,444.

The hotel offers to their valuable guest a special room package at Tk8,585 net including buffet breakfast, and "Dine & Stay Package" at Tk12,121 net with buffet breakfast & dinner.

"Buy one get one free" offer for Pizza at Bubble Flavour Lounge is also available.

Guests can pamper themselves with a relaxing wellness treatment at Juvenex Spa & Salon where one can enjoy 20% discount on salon and spa services.

There are also exclusive offers at all outlets for this glorious festival till 20 December.

One can learn more about the festival by calling +8801713332661 or visiting https://fb.me/e/5KRNCJjZQ

