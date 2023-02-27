Dhaka Regency celebrates springtime

To welcome spring, Dhaka Regency is all set to celebrate the festive season with various colourful offers at all its outlets.

The offers include a relaxing DINE & STAY with Buffet Dinner and Buffet Breakfast package at Tk12,555 and HAPPY STAY Package (Room with Buffet Breakfast) at Tk8,787 NET for Couples, reads a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

A walk by the Rooftop Swimming Pool with fresh juice or Hot Coffee can be enjoyed at Tk1,999 Net Per Person and Tk2,999 Net Per Couple.

Dhaka Regency also offers DINE 2 AT PRICE OF 1 in the Grandiose Restaurant at Tk4,444 NET. In addition, a BBQ Fiesta is going on for BBQ lovers at the secret garden rooftop restaurant – Grill on the Skyline.

Photo: Courtesy

Moreover, there is BUY ONE GET ONE OFFER on Burger & Pizza at Bubble Flavor Lounge and a 20% discount on SPA service.

To celebrate the spring at Dhaka Regency, interested guests are requested to call at 01713332661 or visit the event page: https://fb.me/e/2Me9b5EA1