Dhaka Regency celebrates 'Local Culinary Heritage of Bangladesh'

This October, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is all set out to bring Bangladesh into the culinary limelight for local and overseas guests alike.

Scheduled to be hosted from 05 October 2023 to 30 October 2023, 'The Local Culinary Heritage of Bangladesh 2023' food festival will showcase authentic local delicacies from all divisions of the nation.

The event will be inaugurated on 5 October 2023 evening by cutting a cake in the presence of distinguished guests, which will be attended by Kabir Reza, Managing Director; Shahid Hamid FIH, Executive Director from Dhaka Regency and distinguished invited guest.

Shahid Hamid FIH, Executive Director of Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort mentioned the core objective for this initiative - "As the most popular Bangladeshi hotel brand, Dhaka Regency is always inspired to promote & introduce Bangladeshi local and traditional cuisine using authentic spices to the guests of both – local & Foreigners.''

ATM Ahmed Hossain -Food & Beverage Director, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort said: "With this festival, we are bringing delicacies from all across Bangladesh, delving deeper into the inner food culture of each division of the country. We will be preparing the items with only locally sourced ingredients to ensure our foreign and urban guests enjoy the most authentic gastronomic experience."

The food lover will enjoy the Authentic local foods like biriyani cooked inside bamboo stalks, choijhal gosht, shatkora chicken, koi paturi as well as vegetarian items such as dal with drumstick shoots, bamboo shoot curry, laukhatta, shabji labra and many more, even for desserts we are introducing unique and lesser-known dishes focusing especially on traditional cakes.

Each day will be focused on a different theme that features the authentic delicacies of a particular division. The buffet dinner will also be complemented with instrumental music. It will be served every evening between 18:30-22:30 at the hotel's signature dining outlet Grandiose Restaurant at Tk4,999 net per person. Selective Card Holder, Fan of Dhaka Regency and Dhaka Regency Premier Club members will enjoy BUY ONE GET ONE FREE.

As the most popular Bangladeshi Brand hotel, Dhaka Regency Premier Club members will enjoy special privileges during the event. Since its inception in 2007, Dhaka Regency has been setting lifestyle trends in the capital of Bangladesh with numerous celebrated food festivals and tourism trade-forwarding events.