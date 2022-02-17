Dhaka Polytechnic students can pay fees via Sonali Bank online banking services

From now on, Dhaka Polytechnic Institute Students can pay their fees and charges using the Sonali Bank online banking services.

Sonali Bank Limited signed an agreement with Dhaka Polytechnic Institute on the institute premises on Thursday (17 February), read a press release.

Sonali Bank General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and Principal Dhaka Polytechnic Institute Engineer Kazi Zakir Hossain singed the agreement for their respective organization.

Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Md Mazibur Rahman attended the event as chief guest while General Manager Md Abdul Quddus, bank officials and teachers were also present on the occasion.