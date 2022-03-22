Dhaka North residents can pay holding tax through bKash

Dwellers of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will be able to pay holding tax through bKash account soon.

An agreement has been signed between bKash and Dhaka North City Corporation in presence of DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam bKash CEO Kamal Quadir, said a press release.

DNCC Chief Revenue Officer Mohammad Abdul Hamid Miah and bKash Chief Commercial Officer Ali Ahmmed have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides held at Nagar Bhaban in the city on Monday.

DNCC Chief Executive Officer Md Selim Reza bkash Chief Communications Officer Mahfuz Sadique and senior officials of both the organizations were present at the event.

At the event, officials of different tax zones of DNCC spoke about the limitations of collecting taxes through analog system. They said, as the taxpayers will be able pay the taxes easily through bKash from anywhere, anytime without any cost, it will mobilise the overall tax collections of DNCC.

Under this agreement, house owners of DNCC area will be able to pay the taxes from bKash accounts 24/7 from anywhere in the country.

The customers can avail the service through bKash app and dialing USSD *247#. DNCC's other services fee/ taxes like trade license fees, market rent and other fees will also be paid through bKash soon.