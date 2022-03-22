Dhaka North residents can pay holding tax through bKash

Corporates

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 01:34 pm

Related News

Dhaka North residents can pay holding tax through bKash

An agreement has been signed between bKash and Dhaka North City Corporation in presence of DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam bKash CEO Kamal Quadir

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 01:34 pm
Dhaka North residents can pay holding tax through bKash

Dwellers of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will be able to pay holding tax through bKash account soon.

An agreement has been signed between bKash and Dhaka North City Corporation in presence of DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam bKash CEO Kamal Quadir, said a press release. 

DNCC Chief Revenue Officer Mohammad Abdul Hamid Miah and bKash Chief Commercial Officer Ali Ahmmed have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides held at Nagar Bhaban in the city on Monday.

DNCC Chief Executive Officer Md Selim Reza bkash Chief Communications Officer Mahfuz Sadique and senior officials of both the organizations were present at the event.

At the event, officials of different tax zones of DNCC spoke about the limitations of collecting taxes through analog system. They said, as the taxpayers will be able pay the taxes easily through bKash from anywhere, anytime without any cost, it will mobilise the overall tax collections of DNCC. 

Under this agreement, house owners of DNCC area will be able to pay the taxes from bKash accounts 24/7 from anywhere in the country.

The customers can avail the service through bKash app and dialing USSD *247#. DNCC's other services fee/ taxes like trade license fees, market rent and other fees will also be paid through bKash soon.

Bkash / Holding Tax / Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

24m | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

29m | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

1h | Panorama
Every year the groundwater levels continue to deplete and the cost of maintaining pumps amidst the depletion is not economically viable. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digging our way to a drought

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

18h | Videos
Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

20h | Videos
‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

21h | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

5
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years