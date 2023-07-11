Dhaka North endorses 4 books to use as reference for creating safe Dhaka
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Sunday endorsed four books of World Resources Institute to use as reference for creating a safe and sustainable Dhaka.
He endorses the books after a capacity building workshop arranged for the engineers of Dhaka North City Corporation named "Collaborative Design Learning Workshop" arranged by World Resources Institute under Bloomberg's Initiative for Global Road Safety, reads a press release.