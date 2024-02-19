Dhaka Int'l Yarn and Fabric Show starts on 6 March 

Four-day-long Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show (Winter Edition) and the Denim Bangladesh International Expo will be starting on 6 March in the capital.

More than 410 companies from 15 countries will participate in both exhibitions at the International Convention City Bashundhara.

More than 550 booths will showcase their new designs, latest trends, and cutting-edge technological advancements available in textiles for the benefit of the entire RMG industry of Bangladesh.

"Apparel makers and fabric companies visiting the event will learn about new technology and ways to make Bangladesh further compete in the highly competitive apparel manufacturing and sourcing world market," said Meherun N Islam, president, and group managing director of CEMS-Global, at a press conference at the National Press Club.

Chen Bo, vice secretary general of CCPIT-Tex, joined the conference virtually from Beijing, China.

Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak is scheduled to inaugurate both expos.

The exhibitions will remain open to business visitors upon registration every day from 10am to 7pm.

Meherun said CEMS-Global USA and CCPIT-TEX China, a platform for global textile manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers, will jointly organise the event, marking their 7th year of joint working.

She said the 21st edition of the yarn and fabric show will feature a diverse array of exhibitors, including yarn, fabric, trims, and accessory manufacturers, suppliers, exporters, and industry experts, providing visitors with unparalleled opportunities for networking, business expansion, to forge cross-border deals and partnerships.

Exhibitors here will present their cutting-edge products, materials, and services across various segments such as cotton, polyester, viscose, spandex, nylon, and blended yarns, as well as a wide range of fabrics including denim, knitted, woven, printed, and dyed fabrics.

The shows are expected to attract thousands of visitors from Bangladesh and the region, including textile and RMG manufacturers, exporters, traders, retailers, and industry professionals, organisers said.

Jabed Ahmed, chief consultant of CEMS-Global, Abhishek Das, director of International Marketing of CEMS-Global, and Mahmud Riyad Hassan, deputy general manager (marketing and sales) of CEMS Bangladesh, were also present at the press conference.