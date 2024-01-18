Dhaka International Textile and Garment Machinery Exhibition to start 1 Feb

18 January, 2024, 05:50 pm
Dhaka International Textile and Garment Machinery Exhibition to start 1 Feb

18 January, 2024, 05:50 pm
Dhaka International Textile and Garment Machinery Exhibition to start 1 Feb

The 18th Dhaka International Textile and Garment Machinery Exhibition (DTG) 2024 is scheduled to be held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on 1- 4 February.

Jointly organised by Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) and Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co Limited since 2004, this exhibition is the largest in Dhaka's textile and garment industry, reads a press release.

Over 1,100 machinery manufacturers from 32 countries are expected to participate in the exhibition. 

Operating daily from 12:00pm to 8:00pm, the exhibition aims to introduce local entrepreneurs to cutting-edge machinery and technological advancements in the field of textiles.
 

