Dhaka to host the South Asia Rally of Int’l Inner Wheel for the first time

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 10:03 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The 5th South Asia Rally of International Inner Wheel, one of the largest women's service voluntary organisation, will be held on 26-27 August at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka.

The two-day rally, hosted by Inner Wheel Districts 345 and 328, is being held for the first time in Bangladesh and it is expected to be participated by over seven hundred Inner Wheel members from India, Nepal, Malaysia, Philippines and host Bangladesh.  

International Inner Wheel President Zenaida Yangco Farcon from the Philippines will take part in the rally as the guest of honour, reads a press release.

The rally will be formally inaugurated by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on 27 August.

Inner Wheel is spread across over 104 countries and regions and has more than 108,000 members in the world.

Inner Wheel members are involved in promoting services aimed at bringing a qualitative change in the lives of people, especially women, youth and children from marginalised communities.   

