Dhaka Flow's healthy mind platter workshops mark Mental Health Day

16 October, 2023, 10:10 am
Workshop at Apex by Dhaka Flow on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, showing them the benefits of yoga and breathwork to release stress and increase vitality. Photo: Courtesy
Workshop at Apex by Dhaka Flow on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, showing them the benefits of yoga and breathwork to release stress and increase vitality. Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Flow has hosted "Healthy Mind Platter" workshops partnering with several organizations, to empower their employees in the second week of October 2023.

The workshops aimed to promote mental well-being, mindfulness, nutrition, and physical movement as integral components of holistic mental health, reads a press release.

Dhaka, a leading wellness organization, was founded by yogi Shazia Omar.

According to a press release, companies including Standard Chartered Bank, Apex Footwear and UNICEF, collaborated with Dhaka Flow, to empower their staff with tools to manage stress and enhance healthy habits.

"Self-care is how you take your power back to love the world," said Dilara Khan, from a large MNC.

During the workshop, Shazia Omar and her team of Dhaka Flow experts provided practical tools and strategies for each of these elements for employees to incorporate into their daily lives.

"In Apex our colleagues work in a value-driven environment and taking care of their well-being is part of our culture," said Shahriar Rahman, manager of human resources at Apex Footwear Ltd. 

He further added, "Keeping that in mind, we observed World Mental Health Day 2023 and in collaboration with Dhaka Flow we organized mental health workshop for our colleagues. The workshop comprised with yoga, healthy habits, healthy diet practices and breathing exercises which were highly engaging and morale-boosting for our colleagues."

In addition to addressing the healthy mind platter components, the workshop also delved into topics such as nutrition for mental health and the connection between physical and mental well-being, reads a press release. 

Participants learned about how a balanced diet and regular exercise can have a profound impact on their mental health.

"Dhaka Flow's workshop was rich and insightful," said Farook Doomun, deputy representative operations, UNICEF. 

"As per its Duty of Care mandate, UNICEF welcomes such interactive initiatives around staff wellbeing." 

Three small changes suggested by Dhaka Flow were to switch to high-fibre diets, choose ACI Nutrilife brown atta over white atta, cook with olive oil from Olio Orolio (low heat) or ghee (high heat) rather than vegetable oils, and increase intake of protein and probiotics, with snacks such as Perfe Greek Yogurt. 

According to a press release, to support Dhaka Flow's wellness revolution, all three brands are offering a special discount on online orders this month with the discount code DhakaFlow. 

"If job stress goes unaddressed, organizations suffer higher rates of turnover and absenteeism," said Shazia Omar. 

"Dhaka Flow aims to provide companies with the resources needed to be to look after their staff because healthy employees are productive employees," she added.

