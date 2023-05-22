Dhaka Commerce College becomes champion in AIUB Inter-college Cricket Championship 2023

22 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Dhaka Commerce College becomes champion in AIUB Inter-college Cricket Championship 2023

AIUB Inter-college Cricket Championship 2023 final match was held at the sports field of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) on 21 May.

The championship was organised by the Office of Sports of AIUB. A total of 36 colleges from Dhaka city participated in this prestigious tournament, reads a press release. 

Dhaka Commerce College emerged as the champion team, while AKM Rahamat Ullah College was the Runner-up. 

Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College secured the third place in the tournament. 

The Fair Play trophy was won by Bangladesh Navy College Dhaka. 

Yasin from Stamford College received the trophy for the Man of the Tournament for his outstanding performance, and Sabbir from Dhaka Commerce College was awarded the Man of the Final trophy for his exceptional performance in the final match. 

The champion team received a trophy along with prize money and medals. 

In the prize-giving ceremony of the final match, AIUB Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Abdur Rahman was the chief guest who handed over the trophies and medals to the teams. 

Group Captain (Retd) Dr Mohammad Zahidul Islam Khan, Registrar Manzur H Khan, proctor and director of the Office of Student Affairs, along with teachers, high officials, representatives from different colleges, and students were also present.

