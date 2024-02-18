Dhaka Commerce College arranges study tour

At early dawn on 16 February, a tide of cheers flooded the river port Sadarghat. Awash with that tide of cheers, more than five hundred students of Dhaka Commerce College, along with teachers, officers, and other employees from different corners of the city, set out for a river cruise to the estuary of Chandpur by the launch Sundarban-16.

As in other years, Dhaka Commerce College arranged this day-long study tour on that day, reads a press release.

Releasing pigeons and balloons, the Principal of the college inaugurated Study Tour-2024 in the morning. Later on, taking breakfast, teachers attracted the attention of students to the present conditions of the river Buriganga and other ones while they were all at rest beside the railings of the launch. Then the students passed the hours according to their wishes in different open sessions of their own.

After Jumma prayer, they took their lunch which was followed by an enjoyable cultural program. The central attraction of the program was the performance of folk singer Kuddus Boyati along with the cadence of his songs. The last episode of the program was a raffle draw that offered lucrative gifts including several plane tickets, pressure cookers and other crockeries.

Md. Shamsul Huda FCA, one of the members of the governing body of Dhaka Commerce College and the Chairman of BUBT Trust, distributed prizes among the winners. Among others, Ahmed Hossain, a member of the governing body of the college, Professor Dr. Md. Abu Masud, the Principal of the college, Professor Md. Wali Ullah, the Vice Principal of the college, Professor Md. Shafiqul Islam, a former principal of the college, other guests, senior professors, other faculty members, officers and employees were present in the program.

Dhaka Commerce College arranges all programs including annual sports, cultural programs, annual feasts, study tours, and other ones with due significance, solemnity, and pomp at different times of the year. One of them includes the direct experience of observing the haul of hilsa fish and tasting the fresh fish at the estuary of Chandpur while staring at the constant current of water.