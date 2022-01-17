Dhaka Bank, TSLC Alliance sign agreement to drive financial inclusion in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 07:56 pm

Related News

Dhaka Bank, TSLC Alliance sign agreement to drive financial inclusion in Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 07:56 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Dhaka Bank Limited and CASHe Alliance Limited (TSLC Alliance), a joint venture company between Bangladesh and Singapore, have recently signed a partnership agreement to bring TSLC Alliances' financial wellness platform to Bangladesh and deliver financial access to underserved digital natives in the country.

Emranul Huq, managing director & CEO, Dhaka Bank Ltd and Deepak Saluja, managing director of CASHe Alliance Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release. 

The transformational partnership will allow TSLC Alliance to launch its industry-leading neo banking platform in Bangladesh with Dhaka Bank to deliver affordable, accessible and differentiated financial solutions to the underserved digital natives, which will be new phenomena in the consumer credit market of Bangladesh and drive the inclusion of credit-thin, new to credit and credit invisible everyday consumers. 

Through the partnership, TSLC Alliance is looking to launch its unrivalled and progressive mobile-first credit-led risk scoring platform, powered by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, in Bangladesh in the first half of 2022.

Once launched, the global financial wellness platform will engender affordable, hyper-personalised and enabling instantaneous credit to underserved middle-income consumers in the country through Dhaka Bank. 

Managing Director of Dhaka Bank, Emranul Huq, said: "While availing loans in this process, clients will not be required to provide any document physically by visiting any branch of the bank, instead, they will need to submit the required information and documents through app which Dhaka Bank will examine using an AI-based assessment engine to fast track the process of lending."

He also said the bank will initiate loan disbursement on a pilot basis using this AI-based platform which will run until May. "We have initially decided to select the payroll accounts maintained with Dhaka Bank to be eligible for the loans. The entire process from sanction to disbursement will be end-to-end digital and will be completed in two hours."

Clients will need to download a mobile application dedicated for this process and submit NID information along with a photo taken through the app.

Deepak Saluja, co-founder, group CEO of TSLC, and managing director, CASHe Alliance Limited said: "I am extremely pleased that we have the opportunity, to collaborate with a top tier institution like Dhaka Bank to bring our financial wellness platform to Bangladesh. We share a common mission; to bring underserved, everyday consumers into mainstream banking. We have an established track record of growth and execution in India, where we have some 8 million digital natives on our platform. We are seeing the positive impact we are making; lowering the barriers to borrowing while helping drive economic growth and providing everyday people with financial freedom. We look forward to replicating this in Bangladesh and making a positive change here." 

Also present were Jowher Rizvi, chairman of Alliance Holdings Limited, Mohammad Abu Jafar, additional managing director, Dhaka Bank Limited, AKM Shahnawaj, deputy managing director (RM), Dhaka Bank Limited, AMM Moyen Uddin, deputy managing director (Ops), Dhaka Bank Limited, Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director & chief emerging market officer, Dhaka Bank Limited, Akhlaqur Rahman, SEVP & head of Corporate Banking Division, Dhaka Bank Limited, Israr Khosru Chowdhury, chief executive officer, CASHe Alliance Ltd, Kazi Nasim Ahmed, chief operating officer, CASHe Alliance Ltd, and other senior officials of both the organisations at the signing ceremony. 

Dhaka Bank / TSLC Alliance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

8h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

8h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

22h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

1d | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

1d | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre