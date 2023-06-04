Dhaka Bank signs agreement with PricewaterhouseCoopers 

04 June, 2023, 08:55 pm
Dhaka Bank signs agreement with PricewaterhouseCoopers 

Dhaka Bank Limited has signed an Engagement Letter with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Bangladesh Private Limited where PwC will perform the Quality Assurance Review of the Internal Audit Functions of Dhaka Bank. 

Md Mamun Rashid, managing director, PwC Bangladesh and Emranul Huq, managing director & CEO, Dhaka Bank Limited signed the agreement at Dhaka Bank head office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Rumesa Hussain, director and Sadeq Zaman, director from PwC and Mohammad Abu Jafar, additional managing director;  A K M Shahnawaj, DMD; A M M Moyen Uddin, DMD; Md Mostaque Ahmed, DMD; Sheikh Abdul Bakir, DMD; Akhlaqur Rahman, DMD; S M Abdullah Hil Kafi, head of ICCD and other senior executives were also present at the event from Dhaka Bank Ltd.
 

