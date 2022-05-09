Dhaka Bank inks deal with International Classic Composite to provide cash management services

Corporates

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 04:41 pm

Related News

Dhaka Bank inks deal with International Classic Composite to provide cash management services

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 04:41 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Dhaka Bank Ltd has recently signed an agreement for providing cash management services to International Classic Composite Ltd at Dhaka Bank Limited's Gulshan head office.

Additional Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Ltd Mohammad Abu Jafar and Managing Director of International Classic Composite Ltd MA Muttaleeb signed the agreements, reads a press release.

Emranul Huq, managing director & CEO, Dhaka Bank and MA Muttaleeb, managing director, International Classic Composite exchanged the agreements on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under the agreements, Dhaka Bank Ltd. will provide cash management services to the client. 

From Dhaka Bank, Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director & CEMO, Akhlaqur Rahman, SEVP & head of corporate banking division, Mukarram Hossain Chowdhury, SEVP & head of RMG division, Mustafa Husain, SEVP & manager, Gulshan branch were present.

From International Classic Composite, Shamima Nasrin, chairman, and directors Mosharaf Hussain Chowdhury (Milon) and Mehrab Al Shaheen as well as other senior officials of both the organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.

Dhaka Bank / Cash Management

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

3h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

4h | Panorama
A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

4h | Brands
With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

2h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

4h | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

21h | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

6
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play