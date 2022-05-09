Dhaka Bank inks deal with International Classic Composite to provide cash management services

Dhaka Bank Ltd has recently signed an agreement for providing cash management services to International Classic Composite Ltd at Dhaka Bank Limited's Gulshan head office.

Additional Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Ltd Mohammad Abu Jafar and Managing Director of International Classic Composite Ltd MA Muttaleeb signed the agreements, reads a press release.

Emranul Huq, managing director & CEO, Dhaka Bank and MA Muttaleeb, managing director, International Classic Composite exchanged the agreements on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under the agreements, Dhaka Bank Ltd. will provide cash management services to the client.

From Dhaka Bank, Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director & CEMO, Akhlaqur Rahman, SEVP & head of corporate banking division, Mukarram Hossain Chowdhury, SEVP & head of RMG division, Mustafa Husain, SEVP & manager, Gulshan branch were present.

From International Classic Composite, Shamima Nasrin, chairman, and directors Mosharaf Hussain Chowdhury (Milon) and Mehrab Al Shaheen as well as other senior officials of both the organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.