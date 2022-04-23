Dhaka Bank inaugurates 23rd Sheikh Mujib Road Sub Branch at Chattogram

Corporates

TBS Report
23 April, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 11:39 am

Dhaka Bank inaugurates 23rd Sheikh Mujib Road Sub Branch at Chattogram

Dhaka Bank Limited inaugurated its 23rd Sheikh Mujib Road Sub Branch under Agrabad Branch, at Chattagram on 21 April 2022. 

Vice Chairman of Dhaka Bank Limited  Jashim Uddin and Director Tahidul Hossain Chowdhury formally inaugurated the branch as chief guest and special guest respectively.

 Managing Director & CEO of Dhaka Bank Limited  Emranul Huq was present at the event through digital platform.

Besides, other high ranking officials of the bank and noted business leaders of Chattogram were also present at the inauguration ceremony via online platforms.
 

