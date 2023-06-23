Dhaka Bank inaugurates 114th branch

Corporates

Press Release
23 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 07:59 pm

Related News

Dhaka Bank inaugurates 114th branch

Press Release
23 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 07:59 pm

Dhaka Bank Limited formally inaugurated its 114th branch named Karatia at Tangail on 22 June in a befitting manner. 

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest by Ribbon cutting, reads a press release.

ATM Hayatuzzaman Khan, founding Vice Chairman of the bank graced the occasion as chief guest. 

Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of the bank was present and delivered a welcome speech. 

Amanullah Sarker, Vice Chairman of the bank, Altaf Hossain Sarker, Director of Dhaka Bank Limited were present at the event. 

Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director (CEMO), Arham Masudul Huq, CEO of Dhaka Bank Foundation along with Managers of Sirajgonj, Tangail, Belkuchi Branch and High Officials of Dhaka Bank Limited were Present.

Union Porishod Chairman Mr. Shahjahan Ansari and valued clients of Dhaka Bank along with local distinguished guests of that area were also present on the occasion.

Dhaka Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

6h | Wheels
Pankaj Mishra. Sketch: TBS

US shouldn't mistake Modi for India

8h | Panorama
There are force-sensing resistors attached beneath the fabric. When one of them is pressed, an SMS alert with a real-time geographical location is sent to predefined contacts in a smartphone. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quest for an 'affordable' dress that detects sexual harassment

8h | Panorama
12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

22h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1d | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1d | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

1d | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed