Dhaka Bank holds 29th corporate anniversary

Dhaka Bank PLC on 8 July held its 29th Corporate Anniversary.

Under the stewardship of Mr. Auniruddho Piaal, Managing Director of Ring Shine Textiles Ltd., along with his steering team members, Ms. Sung Wen Li Angela, Additional Managing Director, Mr. Moshihor Rahman FCS, Company Secretary, Mr. Mehedi Al Amin, HIAC and Mr. Saiful Islam Senior Executive (Commercial) met with high officials of the bank at the event.

Mr. A.K.M. Shahnawaj, Additional Managing Director and MD (Current Charge), Mr. Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Emerging Market Officer, Mr. Mukarram Hossain Chowdhury, SEVP and Head of RMG Division of the Bank were also presented in this interactive session.

The management of the company wishes to the bank management for its business growth to pay a palpable contribution in the country's economy ahead and also conveyed heartfelt gratitude for the continued support towards Ring Shine Textiles Ltd.