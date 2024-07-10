Dhaka Bank holds 29th corporate anniversary

Corporates

Press Release
10 July, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 05:57 pm

Related News

Dhaka Bank holds 29th corporate anniversary

Press Release
10 July, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 05:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Bank PLC on 8 July held its 29th Corporate Anniversary.

Under the stewardship of Mr. Auniruddho Piaal, Managing Director of Ring Shine Textiles Ltd., along with his steering team members, Ms. Sung Wen Li Angela, Additional Managing Director, Mr. Moshihor Rahman FCS, Company Secretary, Mr. Mehedi Al Amin, HIAC and Mr. Saiful Islam Senior Executive (Commercial) met with high officials of the bank at the event.

Mr. A.K.M. Shahnawaj, Additional Managing Director and MD (Current Charge), Mr. Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Emerging Market Officer, Mr. Mukarram Hossain Chowdhury, SEVP and Head of RMG Division of the Bank were also presented in this interactive session.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The management of the company wishes to the bank management for its business growth to pay a palpable contribution in the country's economy ahead and also conveyed heartfelt gratitude for the continued support towards Ring Shine Textiles Ltd.

 

Dhaka Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

7h | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

6h | Panorama
How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

After Ukraine-Russia, EU rotating president Viktor Orban went to China

After Ukraine-Russia, EU rotating president Viktor Orban went to China

21m | Videos
Ctg anti-quota protesters halt trains, city traffic

Ctg anti-quota protesters halt trains, city traffic

1h | Videos
Biden announced aid to Ukraine in the opening speech of the NATO summit

Biden announced aid to Ukraine in the opening speech of the NATO summit

2h | Videos
Spain in Euro final; Argentina advance to Copa America final

Spain in Euro final; Argentina advance to Copa America final

2h | Videos