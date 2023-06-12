Dhaka Bank conducts fire drill

Dhaka Bank Limited conducted a fire drill programme through the Fire Service and Civil Defence Authority in its corporate office in the capital's Paltan area on 17 May.

In the presence of all the employees of the corporate office, Fire Service and Civil Defence Authority provided direct training on fire extinguisher operation and what to do in case of emergency or accidental issues, said a press release.

Dhaka Bank Deputy Managing Director AMM Moyen Uddin, SEVP & Head of ICCD SM Abdullah Hill Kafi, EVP & CFO Sahabub Alam Khan, SVP & Head of GSD Md Altamas Nirjhar, and other officials of the bank were also present during the vent.