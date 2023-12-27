Dhaka Ahsania Mission takes initiative to strengthen tobacco control laws

Corporates

Press Release
27 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 06:23 pm

Dhaka Ahsania Mission takes initiative to strengthen tobacco control laws

Press Release
27 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 06:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Ahsania Mission has taken the innovative initiative to strengthen tobacco control laws and increase public awareness through bus branding.

On Wednesday (December 17, 2013) Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Chief Executive Officer Md. Mizanur Rahman inaugurated the bus at the DSCC Nagar Bhavan.

Dhaka South City Corporation Chief Health Officer Dr. Fazle Shamsul Kabir, Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health, and Wash Sector Director Iqbal Masood were present at that event.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dhaka Ahsania Mission has undertaken six different buses under its branding initiatives with different awareness messages to create public awareness and strengthen tobacco control laws by highlighting the dangers of tobacco consumption among common people. The buses will operate on different routes in the capital.

In the speech of the chief guest, Md. Mizanur Rahman said that to inform the common people about the economic and health damage caused by tobacco, the publicity campaign should be increased. Even we all have to be aware from our individual level against tobacco. Besides, the relevant authorities should take the initiative to strengthen tobacco control laws.

Dr. Fazle Shamsul Kabir said, "People should be informed about the economic damage caused by tobacco. Medical expenses due to various diseases due to tobacco use are 27 percent more than the government's revenue from tobacco. Annual revenue from tobacco is about 22 thousand 810 cores and medical expenditure is about 30 thousand 570 crores. The annual loss due to tobacco is about 8 thousand crore.

Dr. Fazle Shamsul Kabir, Nowadays the young generation getting more addicted to e-cigarettes. Banning e-cigarette is a must to pull them out of this kind of addiction.

Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health and WASH Sector Director Iqbal Masud said, that according to Tobacco Atlas 2018, 161,000 people die prematurely in Bangladesh every year due to tobacco use-related diseases (442 people per day). Tobacco control laws must be strengthened now to protect public health and save lives.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

10h | Panorama
BNF’s procession in Bashabo to support Shafi Ullah Andolon Chowdhury - their Dhaka-9 candidate contesting on Television symbol - with party Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the middle. PHOTO: MASUM BILLAH

BNF: 12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

10h | Panorama
Masud Khan. Sketch: TBS

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

11h | Panorama
Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Goalkeeper Zico returns to the squad after the end of suspension

Goalkeeper Zico returns to the squad after the end of suspension

1h | Videos
What should be done to create an investment paradise in Bangladesh?

What should be done to create an investment paradise in Bangladesh?

56m | Videos
Top 10 earning stars of 2023

Top 10 earning stars of 2023

4h | Videos
Plans to construct a water treatment plant capable of desalinating 30 million liters per day

Plans to construct a water treatment plant capable of desalinating 30 million liters per day

5h | Videos