Dhaka Ahsania Mission takes initiative to strengthen tobacco control laws

Dhaka Ahsania Mission has taken the innovative initiative to strengthen tobacco control laws and increase public awareness through bus branding.

On Wednesday (December 17, 2013) Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Chief Executive Officer Md. Mizanur Rahman inaugurated the bus at the DSCC Nagar Bhavan.

Dhaka South City Corporation Chief Health Officer Dr. Fazle Shamsul Kabir, Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health, and Wash Sector Director Iqbal Masood were present at that event.

Dhaka Ahsania Mission has undertaken six different buses under its branding initiatives with different awareness messages to create public awareness and strengthen tobacco control laws by highlighting the dangers of tobacco consumption among common people. The buses will operate on different routes in the capital.

In the speech of the chief guest, Md. Mizanur Rahman said that to inform the common people about the economic and health damage caused by tobacco, the publicity campaign should be increased. Even we all have to be aware from our individual level against tobacco. Besides, the relevant authorities should take the initiative to strengthen tobacco control laws.

Dr. Fazle Shamsul Kabir said, "People should be informed about the economic damage caused by tobacco. Medical expenses due to various diseases due to tobacco use are 27 percent more than the government's revenue from tobacco. Annual revenue from tobacco is about 22 thousand 810 cores and medical expenditure is about 30 thousand 570 crores. The annual loss due to tobacco is about 8 thousand crore.

Dr. Fazle Shamsul Kabir, Nowadays the young generation getting more addicted to e-cigarettes. Banning e-cigarette is a must to pull them out of this kind of addiction.

Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health and WASH Sector Director Iqbal Masud said, that according to Tobacco Atlas 2018, 161,000 people die prematurely in Bangladesh every year due to tobacco use-related diseases (442 people per day). Tobacco control laws must be strengthened now to protect public health and save lives.