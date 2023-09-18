DGDA observes World Patient Safety Day 2023

18 September, 2023, 05:25 pm
The Directorate General of Drug Administration, with technical support from the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI), celebrated World Patient Safety Day 2023 on Sunday (17 September).

A colorful rally, led by DGDA Director General Major General Mohammad Yusuf, marked the occasion, as stated in a press release. The rally was attended by officials from DGDA and the National Control Laboratory, representatives from BAPI, USAID-MTaPs, WHO, as well as pharmacovigilance officials from various drug manufacturing companies and invited guests.

Starting from the DGDA head office, the rally paraded around the premises of public health institutions and concluded back at the head office.

Following the rally, a discussion meeting took place in the DGDA's meeting room. DGDA Director General Major General Mohammad Yusuf presided over the program. Mahbub Hossain, the Member Secretary of ADRM Cell, delivered the welcome speech. Later, Md Akter Hossain, head of the Pharmacovigilance department at DGDA, gave a brief PowerPoint presentation.

Major General Mohammad Yusuf, while presiding over the program, emphasized the critical role of patient and family involvement in ensuring patient safety. He highlighted that such involvement in healthcare can lead to a 15% reduction in damages and a decrease in medical costs.

In addition to Major General Mohammad Yusuf, other speakers at the event included DGDA Director Md Ashraf Hossain Hossain, Executive Director of Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd Md Mizanur Rahman, WHO Representative Professor Shahnila Ferdowsi, USAID-MTaPS representative Md Abdullah, and more.

