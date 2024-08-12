DG of National Science Museum urges continued modernisation and youth engagement

The Director General, Mohammad Munir Chowdhury of, the National Museum of Science and Technology has instructed the officers and employees to continue the ongoing development and modernisation efforts, ensuring the delivery of government services with the utmost professionalism and integrity.

In the institution's monthly coordination meeting held yesterday ( 11 August), he emphasized the importance of infusing dynamism into the activities of the Science Museum, promoting science education, and involving the youth in innovative activities, reads a press release.

During the meeting, instructions were given to expand the space observation activities based on telescope exhibitions. Mohammad Munir Chowdhury also called for making the academic activities of the Science Museum research-based and opening the institution to the younger generation.