Development of Jhenaidah by SM Rafiqul Islam

Ever since DC SM Rafiqul Islam joined he has working tirelessly to transform Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Digital Bangladesh into Smart Bangladesh. 

He has started organizing the government-private, semi-government and tenure institutions of the district, reads a press release. 

Under his strict guidance and prudence, irregularities, corruption and selfishness have started to decrease. He is always determined to bring all kinds of services to the doorsteps of the people besides government services. He likes to ensure self-discipline and accountability. 

He is strict in his duties as well as a kind-hearted humanitarian to serve the people. He constantly engages himself in social and humanitarian activities along with government work. 

All people go to his office and get the services properly. The improvement of the quality and life of the people of Jhenaidah has changed day by day due to the development of his efficiency. 

With his strict intervention and the overall cooperation of the Superintendent of Police of Jhenaidah district, the crime, drug and terrorist activities of the district have been reduced day by day. 

Amir Hossain, a service seeker, said that if there was such a good-natured, smiling, polite and humane DC in every district of the country, Bangabandhu would not have needed time to build Sonar Bangla. 

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner of Jhenaidah SM Rafiqul Islam said, "I have come to work in your district as a representative of the government. I am trying to transform this district into a smart district. Maybe it will be possible with all of your support. On the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, on behalf of the district administration, all the people of the district are sincerely wished and congratulated. He also appealed to everyone to celebrate the religious festival harmoniously and peacefully without any untoward incident."
 

