Dettol partnered with ToguMogu to promote better health for new mothers and children

This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to provide essential health information, resources, and products to new parents, ensuring a healthier start for families across Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dettol is the leading household name in Bangladesh has recently announced its partnership with ToguMogu, the largest Bangladeshi parenting app, to promote better health for new mothers and children. The signing ceremony took place at Reckitt's corporate office in Gulshan 1.

This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to provide essential health information, resources, and products to new parents, ensuring a healthier start for families across Bangladesh.

Mr Vishal Gupta, Managing Director of Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC; Mr. Salahuddin Ahmed, Sr. Marketing Manager & Head of Partnership; Zia Uddin, Director, Supply Chain, Noomaya Jayed, Commercial HR Head; Aritra Banerjee, Finance Director, Md Amin Ul Bashir Alvi, Brand Manager from Reckitt were present in the singing ceremony. From ToguMogu the CEO of ToguMogu Mr Nazmul Arefin along with Arif Md. Waliullah Bhuiyan, Director; Tahmina Rahman, VP of Content and Training of ToguMogu were also present in the signing ceremony. 

Under this partnership, Dettol & ToguMogu will work together in hygiene protection during pregnancy, New mom and baby's health & mental wellbeing, Financial planning for the new family, Home & safety for new moms and the child areas. 

Mr Vishal Gupta stated, " Our partnership with ToguMogu represents a significant step in ensuring that parents have easy access to reliable information and products that promote a healthy lifestyle. Together, we aim to create a safer, healthier environment for families."

Mr Nazmul Arefin of ToguMogu added, "Working with Dettol is an important step in our mission to help new parents with reliable health information and resources. Together, Dettol and Togu Mogu aim to provide families the knowledge and tools they need for a healthy start for their children.

