Dettol, Harpic become hygiene partner of Eleventh National Scout Jamburi – 2023

Dettol and Harpic are working as the hygiene partner of the 32nd APR Jamboree and the Eleventh National Scout Jamburi – 2023 held at the National Scout Training Center of Mouchak, Gazipur

Dettol and Harpic started the initiative "Hygiene Academy" last year with the purpose of teaching students about hygiene from their schools and making it a part of their curriculum, according to a press release.

In nine days of the campaign, Dettol and Harpic discussed hygiene curriculum in order to create more awareness about hygiene among the 13,000 scouts from 32 countries present in the event, reads a press release.

Participants also took part in various activities like hygiene-awareness games and hygiene-related quizzes.

Additionally, the 50 hygiene-related lessons published in the books of the Hygiene Academy curriculum have been taught through the stall of "Hygiene Academy" that has been set up inside the premises.

All the participants have been provided lessons on hygiene through fun and games and to create further motivation the winners have been presented with various hygiene-themed gifts.

Harpic took the responsibility for clean toilets. Along with that, personal hygiene has been ensured by providing Dettol soap and handwash to everyone.

Different boards and banners related to hygiene or hygienic practices have been used to influence people in maintaining proper cleanliness and sanitation.

A meet-and-greet programme for different persona of the award-winning Shapla Cub and the President Scout and President Rover Scout has been held in the 32nd APR Jamboree and the Eleventh National Scout Jamburi – 2023 camp.

Salahuddin Ahmed, Marketing Manager and head of partnership of Reckitt, Bangladesh said, "Dettol and Harpic has been working in creating awareness among people about hygiene for the last 5 years. Last year, Dettol and Harpic ensured hygienic safety of the 35-lakh people visiting Boi Mela. The brands have been working with hygiene following which they are working with the Eleventh National Scout Jamburi – 2023. We are glad to be a part of such a huge arrangement and hope to participate in such events in the future."

National Commissioner (Social Development and Health) Bangladesh Scout, Kazi Nazmul Haque said, "In events as such we always find Dettol and Harpic by our sides. Dettol and Harpic are doing a great job ensuring hygiene in such big events. We are happy to have gotten these renowned brands with us."