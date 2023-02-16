Dettol and Harpic become hygiene partners of Ekushey Boimela

Dettol and Harpic are working as the hygiene partners of the 'Amar Ekushey Boimela 2023' being held at the Suhrawardy Uddan.

In the Boimela entry points of Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Uddan visitors are being provided hygiene-related awareness through hygiene centres, reads a press release.

Dettol Harpic Hygiene Academy booth has been placed on the premises of the Boimela where through various fun and games children are being provided with hygienic practice awareness.

Dettol has established a handwash station at each entry point in order to ensure hygiene and to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

All toilet cleanliness has been maintained by Harpic. Along with that, dustbins have been placed in the mela premises by Dettol and Harpic.

It is worth noting that Dettol and Harpic working on public awareness projects like Hygiene Academy to raise public awareness about cleanliness and personal hygiene.

Appearing as the hygiene partner of Boimela is a part of this initiative.