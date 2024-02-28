Detos Go-Kart Challenge 2024 sets the track ablaze with thrilling action

Detos Go-Kart Challenge 2024 took place at Xtreme Racing Bangladesh on 24 February.

Amidst the roar of engines and the scent of burning rubber, participants from different universities and localities gathered to compete in one of the most exhilarating events on the motorsport calendar, reads a press release.

Similar to its predecessors, this year's Detos Go-Kart Challenge promised heightened excitement and intense competition, and it certainly did not disappoint.

From former racers to newcomers, go-kart enthusiasts pushed themselves and their machines to the limit on the challenging tracks of Xtreme Racing Bangladesh.

The results of the competition were nothing short of spectacular. Leading the competition was Fahim Omar, who clinched the spot of the Champion. Following closely behind were Rafid Rahman in 1st Runner Up and Mohammed Esmile in 2nd Runner Up.

Their remarkable performances not only electrified the crowd but also highlighted the fierce competitive spirit that defines Detos Go-Kart Challenge. In addition to the thrill of victory, winners were rewarded with medals, trophies, prize money, and the admiration of their peers and spectators. Each racer showcased not only their speed but also their precision, focus, and strategic prowess, demonstrating that go-karting is a sport that demands both physical skill and mental acuity.

Beyond the races, Detos Go-Kart Challenge 2024 was a celebration of the racing community in the country. Families and friends gathered to enjoy the thrilling races, delicious food, and access to the Fantasy Kingdom Complex.

It was a day filled with unforgettable memories for all who attended.

This event is a testament to the growing popularity of go-karting as a sport and the vibrant motorsport community in Bangladesh. The success of Detos Go-Kart Challenge 2024 would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of the whole team. The country's one of the leading FMCG companies New Zealand Dairy Products Bangladesh Limited. held a partnership with Xtreme Racing Bangladesh with their youth-centric brand Detos.

On behalf of Xtreme Racing Bangladesh Kazi MD Zahuru Islam Rafi, Deputy General Manager, Fantasy Kingdom; Farina Jinnah, Senior Deputy General Manager, Fantasy Kingdom; Uzzal Kumer Basak, Deputy General Manager and M. Mahfuzur Rahman, Deputy General Manager of Concord Entertainment Co., Ltd. were present in the prize giving ceremony. Representing Detos were Hedayet Ali, Regional Sales Manager; Hemayet Uddin, Regional Sales Manager; Raihan Mahmud, Senior Executive; Meshbha Uddin Talukder, Brand Executive and Safayatuzzaman Rifat, Brand Executive of New Zealand Dairy Products Bangladesh Limited.

As the engines fell silent and the winners basked in their well-deserved glory, Detos Go-Kart Challenge 2024 at Xtreme Racing Bangladesh left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who participated and witnessed the adrenaline-pumping action firsthand.