DesignAge launches its luxury furniture line in Bangladesh

Interior solutions company, DesignAge opened the doors to its first-ever furniture showroom on 1 February 2023.

Located in sector 11, Uttara, the new space features 3,000 sq.ft of top-of-the-line modern and bespoke furniture pieces ranging from sofa sets, beds, dining tables, cabinets and the like.

Photo: Courtesy

Renowned architects Zannat Jui, head of design of Shatotto; Rubana Sadia Alam, head of Architecture Department of Shanto Mariam University of Creative Technology; Saiduzzam Sikder, faculty, Architect Department of BRAC University; Tehzeeb Ali, managing director of DesignAge and many other senior officials of the organization were in attendance at the showroom's opening.

DesignAge furniture aims to provide locally made, luxury furniture of international quality; with their freshly appointed design team, the company is ready to make its mark in Bangladesh's thriving furniture manufacturing sector.