Desco declares 10% cash dividend

Dhaka Electronic Supply Company (Desco) has declared a 10 cash dividend for its shareholders.

The announcement came at the 26th annual general meeting held at the company's Scada Centre in the capital on Saturday, reads a press release.

Power Division Secretary Md Habibur Rahman expressed his delight over Desco's 10% cash dividend to shareholders amid the crisis in the power sector.

Desco Board Chairman Nizam Uddin said, "DESCO is implementing various development projects to provide efficient customer service through optimal use of information and technology."

Desco Managing Director Kawsar Ameer Ali answered various questions of the shareholders.