Corporates

18 October, 2023, 03:30 pm
Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter visits Bangladesh from 16-17 October

18 October, 2023, 03:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) for South Central Asia Afreen Akhter travelled to Dhaka and Cox's Bazar from 16-17 October to meet with senior government officials, civil society members, Rohingya refugees, and representatives from humanitarian organizations, reads a press release. 

While in Bangladesh, DAS Akhter had productive meetings with Foreign Secretary Momen and other senior officials from the Government of Bangladesh. She emphasized the importance of free and fair elections and discussed other areas of mutual interest, including economic growth and development.

The delegation spent a day in Cox's Bazar meeting with Rohingya refugees, Bangladesh government officials, and humanitarian organizations. In addition, the delegation focused on learning about the lives of the refugees as well as conditions in the camps.

In Dhaka, DAS Akhter heard directly from civil society members and NGO representatives who work to promote positive civic engagement.

 

