Dementia awareness programme held in Ctg

22 March, 2023, 09:50 pm
Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited and the Department of Neurology of Chattagram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital Medical College organised an awareness programme on dementia at the lecture gallery of the college on Tuesday (21 March).

The event was presided over by Prof Dr ASM Mostaque Ahmed, principal, Chattagram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital Medical College, said a press release.

Dr Maliha Hakim, head of the Department of Neurology of National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, presented the keynote at the event.

"Everyone should be informed about dementia and Alzheimer's disease. The more people know about this disease, the more the service and recovery rate will increase. When someone is suffering from memory problems, it is seen that due to mistakes and ignorance, he is not getting the necessary services and support even from the close people. So, such diseases should be given importance. The more awareness about dementia among people, the better the recovery rate of those affected by this disease," she said during her speech. 

At the end of the programme, a crest of honour was presented to Maliha Hakim.

