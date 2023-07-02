Delwer Hussain new independent director of Standard Bank

AKM Delwer Hussain has been appointed as independent director of Standard Bank Limited (SBL).

The Board of Directors of SBL unanimously approved and recommended his appointment in its 374th meeting held on 6 April 2023, reads a press release.

Hussain completed his graduation and Masters in Management from University of Dhaka. Then he did his Fellow of Cost and Management Accountants (FCMA) from ICMAB, PGD in Computer Science from BIM and Advance Course on Administration and Development (ACAD) from BPATC.

Throughout his long diversified career, Hussain held different leading positions in many organisations. He was the president of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), president of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), director of Rupali Bank Limited, chairman of Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC).

His imaginative sense and inspired leadership combined with understanding knowledge and practical experience led to continuous and sustainable growth in every organisation he worked for.

Hussain attended innumerable seminars, workshops and training programmes both at home and abroad and travelled different countries like USA, UK, Russia, France, Italy, Australia, Brazil, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives etc.