Delwer Hussain new independent director of Standard Bank

Corporates

Press Release
02 July, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 05:30 pm

Related News

Delwer Hussain new independent director of Standard Bank

Press Release
02 July, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 05:30 pm
Delwer Hussain new independent director of Standard Bank

AKM Delwer Hussain has been appointed as independent director of Standard Bank Limited (SBL). 

The Board of Directors of SBL unanimously approved and recommended his appointment in its 374th meeting held on 6 April 2023, reads a press release.

Hussain completed his graduation and Masters in Management from University of Dhaka. Then he did his Fellow of Cost and Management Accountants (FCMA) from ICMAB, PGD in Computer Science from BIM and Advance Course on Administration and Development (ACAD) from BPATC.

Throughout his long diversified career, Hussain held different leading positions in many organisations. He was the president of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), president of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), director of Rupali Bank Limited, chairman of Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC). 

His imaginative sense and inspired leadership combined with understanding knowledge and practical experience led to continuous and sustainable growth in every organisation he worked for.

Hussain attended innumerable seminars, workshops and training programmes both at home and abroad and travelled different countries like USA, UK, Russia, France, Italy, Australia, Brazil, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives etc.

Standard Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

6h | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

7h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

8h | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

2h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

7h | TBS World
No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

4d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board