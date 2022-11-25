Delta Life settle insurance claims worth over Tk38 lakh 

A total of Tk38,87,900 in insurance claims were distributed to 64 customers at the stall of Delta Life on the opening day of the insurance fair in Barishal.

During the visit to Delta Life's stall Thursday (24 November), Sheikh Kabir Hossain, Chairman of Bangladesh Insurance Association distributed the claim cheque in the presence of Sheikh Md Salim Ullah, Secretary of Financial Institutions Department, Mohammad Zainul Bari, Chairman of IDRA and other officials, said a press release.

After distributing the cheques, Delta Life Chief Executive Officer Anwarul Haque in his brief speech said, Delta Life has always given utmost importance to customer trust through claims settlement and service delivery during its 36 years of journey.

From January to October 2022, the company paid a total of Tk 521.55 crore in insurance claims.