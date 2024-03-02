Delta Life receives commemoration award for claim payments

Delta Life Insurance on Friday (March 1) honoured with a commemoration award from the insurance regulator and the government for its achievement in processing insurance claims successfully.

Delta Life Director Adeeba Rahman ACCI, Chartered Insurer (UK), who is also the chairman of its executive committee received the award from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the National Insurance Day celebration event in the capital, reads a press release.

The first generation private sector life insurer said in a statement it paid over Tk8,900 crore in claims since inception in the 1980s, including Tk852 crore in 2023 alone.

The company has come through a tassel with regulator-appointed administrator during the pandemic. However, it did not deviate its course in repaying clients on time.